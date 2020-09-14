Latest News: Sensex Jumps Over 250 Pts; Nifty Climbs Above 11,500
Sensex Jumps Over 300 Points; Nifty Climbs Above 11,500
Sensex rallies 327.35 points to 39,181.90 in opening session; Nifty surges 85.95 points to 11,550.40.
Source: PTI
ByteDance Won’t Sell TikTok’s US Operations to Us: Microsoft
Microsoft on Sunday, 13 September, announced that it was informed by ByteDance that it would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft.
“We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users while protecting national security interests.”
Source: Reuters
2,000 Final-Year PG & UG Students of DU to Appear for Open Book Exams
Around 2,000 final-year postgraduate and undergraduate students of Delhi University will be appearing in the second phase of open-book exams today.
Source: PTI
