Live

Latest News: Sensex Jumps Over 250 Pts; Nifty Climbs Above 11,500

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Updated
Breaking News
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

3:59 AM, 14 Sep

Sensex Jumps Over 300 Points; Nifty Climbs Above 11,500

Sensex rallies 327.35 points to 39,181.90 in opening session; Nifty surges 85.95 points to 11,550.40.

Source: PTI

1:54 AM, 14 Sep

ByteDance Won’t Sell TikTok’s US Operations to Us: Microsoft

Microsoft on Sunday, 13 September, announced that it was informed by ByteDance that it would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft.

“We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users while protecting national security interests.”

Source: Reuters

1:50 AM, 14 Sep

2,000 Final-Year PG & UG Students of DU to Appear for Open Book Exams

Around 2,000 final-year postgraduate and undergraduate students of Delhi University will be appearing in the second phase of open-book exams today.

Source: PTI

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!