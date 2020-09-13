Latest News: 2 Army Officers Killed in Road Accident in Rajasthan

Live
Two Army Officers Killed After Road Accident in Rajasthan
Two Army officers were killed after a vehicle in which they were travelling overturned due to a tyre burst on the Bikaner-Jaipur National Highway in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district.
Source: PTI
