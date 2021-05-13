Latest News: HC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Journo in Rape Case

Live
HC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Journo in Rape Case
i
Delhi HC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Journalist in Rape Case
The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Mumbai-based TV journalist Varun Hiremath in connection with a rape case.
(Source: PTI)
