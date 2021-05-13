Live

Latest News: HC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Journo in Rape Case

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Published
Breaking News
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

11:16 AM , 13 May

Delhi HC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Journalist in Rape Case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Mumbai-based TV journalist Varun Hiremath in connection with a rape case.

(Source: PTI)

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!