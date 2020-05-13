Latest News: SC to Hear Bail Plea of Sajjan Kumar Today
Live

Latest News: SC to Hear Bail Plea of Sajjan Kumar Today

SC to Hear Bail Plea of Ex-Congress Leader Sajjan Kumar Today

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday the bail application filed by former Congress leader, Sajjan Kumar, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

