Latest News: 24,882 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.13 Cr
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
24,882 New COVID Cases in India, Active Cases Over 2 Lakh
India on Saturday reported 24,882 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,13,33,728. The death toll increased by 140 to 1,58,446.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,02,022 active cases across the country, while 1,09,73,260 patients have been discharged so far, with 19,957 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Published: 13 Mar 2021, 9:55 AM IST
