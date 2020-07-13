Live

Latest News: BJP Leader Found Hanging in West Bengal

Published13 Jul 2020, 04:38 AM IST
4:37 AM, 13 Jul

BJP Leader Found Hanging in West Bengal

BJP leader Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging near his home in North Dinajpur district in West Bengal, police sources cited by PTI said on Monday.

He was the BJP MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat.

“People are of the clear opinion that he was first killed and then hung,” the West Bengal BJP alleged.

(Source: PTI, ANI)

4:37 AM, 13 Jul

Sensex Rallies 313 Points to 36,908 in Opening Session

Sensex on Monday rallied 313.36 points to 36,907.69 in the opening session, while Nifty surged 95.90 points to 10,863.95.

(Source: PTI)

