Latest News: NCB Busts Gang of Narco Smugglers, Arrests 7 People

NCB Busts Gang of Narco Smugglers, Arrests 7 People
The Narcotics Control Bureau has busted an international gang of narco smugglers, arresting seven people with huge quantities of drugs being smuggled in parcels sent from South Africa, officials said on Friday.
(Source: PTI)
