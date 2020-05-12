Catch the latest news updates of the day here.Sensex on Tuesday fell 369.21 points to 31,192.01 in the opening session, while Nifty dropped 102.50 points to 9,136.70.(Source: PTI)Mobile internet services at 2G speed were restored in the Kashmir Valley late on Monday, except in Pulwama and Shopian districts.(Source: PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.