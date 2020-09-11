Latest News: Sensex Advances 85 Pts to 38,925 in Opening Session
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex Advances 85 Points to 38,925 in Opening Session
Sensex on Friday advanced 84.85 points to 38,925.17 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 26.05 points to 11,475.30
(Source: PTI)
3 Family Members Dead in Clash Over Land Dispute in Chhattisgarh
Three members of a family died and four others were injured after a clash broke out between two groups over a land dispute at Joba village in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund. The injured have been taken to a hospital and two accused have surrendered before the police, with the interrogation underway.
(Source: ANI)
