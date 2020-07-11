Live
Latest News: Singapore’s Ruling PAP Retains Power
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Singapore's Ruling PAP Retains Power
Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP) has retained power, winning 83 of the 93 contested seats in the General Elections which were held on Friday, 10 July.
(Source: PTI)
Fire Breaks Out at a Shopping Centre in Borivali West
A fire has broken out at a shopping centre in Mumbai’s Borivali West. 14 fire engines have been pressed into action.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 11 Jul 2020, 02:58 AM IST
