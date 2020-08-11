Latest News: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 Strikes Manipur’s Moirang

Based on information that few Chinese individuals and their Indian associates were involved in money laundering and hawala transactions through series of shell entities, search action was mounted at various premises of these Chinese entities, their close confederates and bank employees, the CBDT said on Tuesday.

The searches revealed that at the behest of Chinese individuals, more than 40 bank accounts were created in various dummy entities, entering into credits of more than Rs 1,000 crores over the period.