Latest News: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 Strikes Manipur’s Moirang
CBDT Uncovers Chinese Money Laundering Activities by Shell Entities
Based on information that few Chinese individuals and their Indian associates were involved in money laundering and hawala transactions through series of shell entities, search action was mounted at various premises of these Chinese entities, their close confederates and bank employees, the CBDT said on Tuesday.
The searches revealed that at the behest of Chinese individuals, more than 40 bank accounts were created in various dummy entities, entering into credits of more than Rs 1,000 crores over the period.
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.0 Strikes Manipur's Moirang
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck 43 km south of Moirang, Manipur at 7:27 pm today, ANI reported quoting National Center for Seismology.
Sensex Surges 306 Points to 38,488 in Opening Session
Sensex on Tuesday surged 306.02 points to 38,488.10 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 84.80 points to 11,354.95.
(Source: PTI)
