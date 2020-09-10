Latest News: Sensex Rises 220 Points to 38,414 in Opening Session
Sensex on Thursday rose 219.82 points to 38,413.74 in the opening session, while Nifty advanced 64.85 points to 11,342.85.
(Source: PTI)
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Appointed WB Congress Committee Chief
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was on Wednesday appointed the West Bengal Congress Committee chief.
"I want to thank my party for keeping faith in me at this crucial juncture. My aim would be to strengthen the organisation and put up a strong fight against both the communal BJP and the undemocratic TMC," Chowdhury said on his appointment.
(Source: PTI)
