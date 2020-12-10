Live

Latest News: Phase 2 of Kerala Local Body Polls Begins

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Updated
Breaking News
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

8:20 AM , 10 Dec

Andhra Pradesh: 3 Killed & 6 Injured After Car Hits Lorry

Three people were killed and six injured after a car hit a lorry near Takkellapadu village in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours on Thursday, 10 December.

Source: ANI

7:07 AM , 10 Dec

Phase 2 of Kerala Local Body Polls to Begin Today

Polling for 8,116 wards in 451 local bodies across five districts of Kerala will be held in the second phase of local body polls on Thursday, 10 December.

Published: 10 Dec 2020, 7:17 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!