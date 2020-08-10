Latest News: PM Modi Speaks to CMs of 6 Flood Affected States
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Fire at Dubai Duty Free Warehouse in Umm Ramool
A massive fire broke out at the Dubai Duty Free warehouse in Umm Ramool on Monday, Khaleej Times reported. All employees were evacuated safely.
IFS Virander Kumar Paul Appointed Next High Commissioner of India to Kenya
IFS Virander Kumar Paul has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Kenya. He is presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.
Fire Breaks Out at Kolkata's Pollock Street
Fire broke out at a building on Pollock Street in Kolkata, ANI reported. Six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
PM Speaks to CMs of 6 Flood Affected States
PM Modi held a meeting today through video conference with Chief Ministers of six states, namely Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala, to review their preparedness to deal with south-west monsoon and current flood situation, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
PM Modi emphasized on better coordination between all central and state agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting of floods and extensive use of innovative technologies for improving forecast and warning system, the PMO said.
