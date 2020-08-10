Latest News: PM Modi Speaks to CMs of 6 Flood Affected States

PM Modi held a meeting today through video conference with Chief Ministers of six states, namely Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala, to review their preparedness to deal with south-west monsoon and current flood situation, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

PM Modi emphasized on better coordination between all central and state agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting of floods and extensive use of innovative technologies for improving forecast and warning system, the PMO said.