Latest News: 15,510 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.10 Cr

India on Monday reported 15,510 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 1,10,96,731. The death toll increased by 106 to 1,57,157.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,68,627 active cases across the country, while 1,07,86,457 patients have been discharged, with 11,288 discharges in the last 24 hours.