Latest News: Sensex Rises 105 Points to 35,021 in Opening Session
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex Rises 105 Points to 35,021 in Opening Session
Sensex on Wednesday rose 105.43 points to 35,021.23 in the opening session, while Nifty was up 25.45 points to 10,327.55.
(Source: PTI)
CRPF Jawan, Civilian Killed in Terrorist Attack in J&K's Sopore
At least one CRPF jawan and a civilian have been killed while two other security force personnel have been injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.
All of them were earlier evacuated to a hospital and the area had been cordoned off, with a search operation underway.
(Source: PTI, ANI)
19 Killed After Explosion at Clinic in Iran's Capital
A powerful explosion at a clinic in Iran's northern Tehran killed at least 19 people on Tuesday, AFP reported, citing Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency.
Carlyle to Acquire 25% Stake in Airtel's Data Centre Biz
Carlyle will acquire about 25 percent stake in Airtel's data centre business for nearly Rs 1,780 crore, a statement said on Wednesday,
(Source: PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.