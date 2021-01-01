Live
Latest News: Hathras DM Among IAS Officers Transferred in UP
Hathras DM Among IAS Officers Transferred in UP
Barely hours before ushering in the New Year, the Yogi Adityanath government in UP transferred 17 IAS officers, including the District Magistrate of Hathras who came under fire following the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras last year.
He has been transferred to Mirzapur in the same capacity.
