Latest News: Sensex Rises 361 Points to 49,870 in Early Trade

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

9:36 AM , 01 Apr

Sensex Rises 361 Points to 49,870 in Early Trade

Sensex on Thursday rose 361.06 points to 49,870.21 in early trade, while Nifty rose 103.15 points to 14,793.85

(Source: PTI)

