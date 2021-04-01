Live
Latest News: Sensex Rises 361 Points to 49,870 in Early Trade
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex Rises 361 Points to 49,870 in Early Trade
Sensex on Thursday rose 361.06 points to 49,870.21 in early trade, while Nifty rose 103.15 points to 14,793.85
(Source: PTI)
