Karnataka Muslim Vendor, Whose Shop Was Damaged, To Inaugurate Literary Event

Karnataka Muslim vendor Nabisaab Killedar, whose watermelon shop was vandalised by Hindu activists last month, is among six representatives from the working class selected to inaugurate the 8th May Sahitya Mela, which will be held between 27 and 28 May in Karnataka's Davanagere city.

The Mela is organised to provide a voice to the people's issues, especially of the working class. Talking to IANS on Monday, 16 May, Basavaraj Sulibhavi, stated that about 1,000 delegates are taking part in the programme.