Kannada Littérateur, Activist Chandrashekar Patil Passes Away at 83
Kannada littérateur, activist Chandrashekar Patil (83) passed away on Monday, 10 January, in a private hospital after suffering from age-related ailments.
His family sources said that the final rites would be carried out in Bengaluru.
Chandrashekar Patil, popularly known as Champa, was a well-known poet, playwright and was considered as one of the foremost voices of the 'Bandaya' movement (Progressive, rebel literary movement).
'His Death Is a Loss to Kannada Literature World'
Champa was the editor of the influential literary journal Sankramana. He was known for leading many social and literary movements such as the historical Gokak agitation, Bandaya movement, anti-Emergency movement, agitation for the implementation of Mandal report, and farmers' movement.
After retiring as professor of English from Karnatak University in Dharwad, Patil served as the President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat and as the chairperson of the Kannada Development Authority. Patil had returned his Pampa Award, the highest literary honour of the government of Karnataka protesting the assassination of scholar Professor MM Kalburgi.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed condolences for the death of Patil. Patil hailed from Hattimattur village in Haveri district and went on to become popular as 'Champa'.
"He is a revolutionary litterateur. His contribution to Kannada literature is immense. He fought for the supremacy of the language of the land all through," Bommai said. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has also shared his condolence message and said his death is a loss to the Kannada literary world.
Patil is survived by wife and two children.
