Kannada Littérateur, Activist Chandrashekar Patil Passes Away at 83

Kannada littérateur, activist Chandrashekar Patil (83) passed away on Monday, 10 January, in a private hospital after suffering from age-related ailments.

His family sources said that the final rites would be carried out in Bengaluru.



Chandrashekar Patil, popularly known as Champa, was a well-known poet, playwright and was considered as one of the foremost voices of the 'Bandaya' movement (Progressive, rebel literary movement).