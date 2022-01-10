ADVERTISEMENT

Kannada Littérateur, Activist Chandrashekar Patil Passes Away at 83

His family sources said that final rites would be carried out in Bengaluru.

IANS
Published
Breaking News
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kannada littérateur, activist Chandrashekar Patil (83) passed away on Monday, 10 January, in a private hospital after suffering from age-related ailments.</p></div>
i

Kannada littérateur, activist Chandrashekar Patil (83) passed away on Monday, 10 January, in a private hospital after suffering from age-related ailments.

His family sources said that the final rites would be carried out in Bengaluru.

Chandrashekar Patil, popularly known as Champa, was a well-known poet, playwright and was considered as one of the foremost voices of the 'Bandaya' movement (Progressive, rebel literary movement).

Also Read

Thousands of Christians Joined BJP in TN’s Nagercoil? Locals Say No, BJP Argues

Thousands of Christians Joined BJP in TN’s Nagercoil? Locals Say No, BJP Argues
ADVERTISEMENT

'His Death Is a Loss to Kannada Literature World'

Champa was the editor of the influential literary journal Sankramana. He was known for leading many social and literary movements such as the historical Gokak agitation, Bandaya movement, anti-Emergency movement, agitation for the implementation of Mandal report, and farmers' movement.

After retiring as professor of English from Karnatak University in Dharwad, Patil served as the President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat and as the chairperson of the Kannada Development Authority. Patil had returned his Pampa Award, the highest literary honour of the government of Karnataka protesting the assassination of scholar Professor MM Kalburgi.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed condolences for the death of Patil. Patil hailed from Hattimattur village in Haveri district and went on to become popular as 'Champa'.

"He is a revolutionary litterateur. His contribution to Kannada literature is immense. He fought for the supremacy of the language of the land all through," Bommai said. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has also shared his condolence message and said his death is a loss to the Kannada literary world.

Patil is survived by wife and two children.

Also Read

Karnataka Students Don Saffron Scarves in Protest Against Hijab in Classrooms

Karnataka Students Don Saffron Scarves in Protest Against Hijab in Classrooms

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT