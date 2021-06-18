ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza 2nd Time Since May’s Ceasefire

Severe damage was caused to the military posts, but no immediate injuries were reported.

IANS
Published
Breaking News
1 min read
Rockets fired by Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas from the northern Gaza strip towards Israel.&nbsp;
i

Israel launched air strikes on Gaza on Thursday, 17 June, in retaliation to the launching of dozens of incendiary balloons into southern Israel from Gaza for the third consecutive day, as per Xinhua news agency.

The Palestinian sources and witnesses said that several explosions were heard in the northern and southern Gaza Strip following the airstrikes.

Severe damage was caused to the military posts, but no immediate injuries were reported.

The Israeli media reports said that the incendiary balloons launched from Gaza caused at least eight fires in communities close to the borders.

Launching of incendiary balloons at Israel has been going on since Tuesday, 15 June, in protest against the Israeli rightists' flag march in East Jerusalem.

The Israeli Army had carried out the first airstrike in the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire, which came into effect on 21 May, after the 11-day bloodshed in the besieged enclave.

In the attack, Israeli war jets struck military compounds belonging to Hamas in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Hundreds of Israeli ultra-nationalists had marched to East Jerusalem on Tuesday, waving Israeli flags. Some of them chanted "Death to Arabs" and other anti-Arab slurs.

Also Read

Israel Launches Air Strikes on Gaza, a Month After the 11-Day War

Israel Launches Air Strikes on Gaza, a Month After the 11-Day War

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT