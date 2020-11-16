India’s Oct WPI Inflation Jumps to 1.48%, Up from 1.32% in Sept
India’s annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices jumped to 1.48% in October from a rise of 1.32%.
"The rate of inflation, based on monthly Wholesale Price Index (WPI), stood at 1.48 per cent (provisional) for the month of October, 2020 (over October, 2019), as compared to '0.00 per cent' (standstill) during the corresponding month of the previous year," a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement on WPI said.
On a sub-segment basis, prices of manufactured items remained at elevated levels with a rise of 2.12 percent from 1.61 percent reported for September and (-) 0.93 percent recorded during October 2019.
The expenses on primary articles, which constitute 22.62 percent of the WPI’s total weightage, increased to 4.74 percent.
However, it had increased at a faster pace in September 2020 at 5.10 percent and 6.05 percent the corresponding month of the previous year.
The prices of food items rose by 6.37 percent from 8.17 percent reported for September 2020 and 9.80 percent in October 2019.
On the commodity front, potato price increased by 107.70 percent, while it had risen by 107.63 percent during September 2020.
Besides, onion prices in October rose 8.49 percent against a rise of (-) 31.64 percent in September.
Similarly, pulses became dearer by 15.93 percent last month from 12.53 percent in September.
