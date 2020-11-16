India’s Oct WPI Inflation Jumps to 1.48%, Up from 1.32% in Sept

India's annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices jumped to 1.48 percent in October from a rise of 1.32 percent in September.

"The rate of inflation, based on monthly Wholesale Price Index (WPI), stood at 1.48 per cent (provisional) for the month of October, 2020 (over October, 2019), as compared to '0.00 per cent' (standstill) during the corresponding month of the previous year," a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement on WPI said.