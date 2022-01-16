India Open Badminton: India's Satwiksairaj-Chirag Pair Wins Men's Doubles Title

India's Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty defeated three-time World Champions Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan 21-16, 26-24 in the final to win the men's doubles title at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022, here on Sunday, 16 January.

It was the second BWF World Tour Super 500 title for the top Indian pair that had won the Thailand Open 2019, beating China's Li junhui and Liu Yuchen in 21-18, 18-21, 21-19.

In the women's Singles final, Thailand's second-seeded Busanan Ongbamrungphan defeated her compatriot Supanida Katethong 22-20, 19-21, 21-13 to clinch the coveted title.

The Rankireddy and Shetty pair seeded second here, took the first game 21-16 attacking the Indonesian pair, seeded one.