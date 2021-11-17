Income Tax Department Conducts Searches at Fintech Premises in Delhi, Haryana

The Income Tax Department carried out search and seizure operations in the case of a fintech company providing instant short-term personal loan through its mobile app.



The searches were conducted on 9 November 2021 on the business and residential premises in Delhi and Gurugram.

During the search, the department said, it was revealed that the company has been allegedly charging very high processing fee at the time of disbursement of loans. This results into effective higher burden of compensation on the borrowers.