Mumbai Police Nab 5 for COVID Vaccination Fraud at Housing Society
In a significant breakthrough, the Mumbai Police have arrested five persons in connection with the alleged fraudulent COVID vaccination drive conducted at a posh housing society in Kandivali late in May, a top official said on Friday, 18 June.
Additional Police Commissioner (Mumbai North) Dilip Sawant said that no permission of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had been taken for the private vaccination camp conducted at the Hiranandani Heritage Society in Kandivali West on 30 May.
Those arrested were identified as Mahendra Kuldeep Singh (39), Sanjay Gupta (25), Chandan Singh (32), Karim Akber Ali (21), and Nitin More (32).
The arrests came after the society members lodged a police complaint a couple of days ago. The Mumbai Police and BMC have launched independent probes into the incident.
The society has 435 flats in three residential towers, out of which around 390 residents, including in-house staffers, like security personnel, domestic helps and drivers, were part of the vaccination drive.
The Mumbai Police are now probing whether the same group or other unauthorised persons have conducted similar illegal vaccination camps in other housing complexes.
