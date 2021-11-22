Delhi Lifts Ban on Construction, Decision on School Reopening, WFH on 24 Nov
The city's air quality index remained in the very poor category on Monday at 307 but was down from Sunday's 349.
In view of the improvement in air quality in the capital, the Delhi government, on Monday, 22 November, lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities, the state's environment minister Gopal Rai said, reported PTI.
However, Rai said that if any agency was found violating dust control norms, the government would stop their work and impose a penalty on them without notice.
According to officials, the improvement in the pollution levels and visibility was due to the Strong surface winds.
Earlier, it had been reported that all schools in the national capital would remain closed until further orders in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Adjoining Areas, owing to the city's rising levels of air pollution.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government had also asked its employees to continue working from him till Friday, 26 November.
The state government had also extended the ban on entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into Delhi till Friday, PTI reported.
Commenting on the same, Rai said a call would be taken on all the three issues on Wednesday, 24 November.
Rai said the government had hired 1,000 private CNG-operated buses. "These will have 'Paryavaran Bus Sewa' written on them," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Gurugram, Greater Noida, Faridabad, and Noida stood at 318, 213, 326, and 268, respectively.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and between 401 and 500 is considered 'severe'.
(With inputs from PTI.)
