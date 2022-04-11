Northwest India Likely To Get Respite From Severe Heatwave After 12 April: IMD

Earlier the IMD had also issued an Orange alert for 10 April as the severe heatwave conditions prevailed over the national capital.

Delhi sizzled at 42.4 degree Celsius on Saturday, 9 April, which has been the hottest day in five years. Previously, the national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degree Celsius on 21 April 2017. The highest maximum temperature for the month was recorded on 29 April 1941 at 45.6 degree Celsius.

The IMD, in its warning, had said that this is for the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April.

On Sunday, 10 April, the maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at the Safdarjung monitoring station.