Delhi HC Bats for Uniform Civil Code, Says Can't Remain Mere Hope

She said courts have been repeatedly confronted with the conflicts that arise in personal laws, and persons belonging to various communities, castes and religions, who forge marital bonds, struggle with such conflicts.



She cited that the top court in its 1985 judgment, expressing hope of bringing uniformity and to eliminate these struggles and conflicts, had said, "It is also a matter of regret that Article 44 of our Constitution has remained a dead letter." It provides that, "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India."



The court noted that no community is likely to bell the cat by making gratuitous concessions on this issue. It is the State that is charged with the duty of securing a uniform civil code for the citizens of the country and, unquestionably, it has the legislative competence to do so.



The court emphasised that in modern Indian society, which is gradually becoming homogenous, the traditional barriers of religion, community, and caste are slowly dissipating. "The youth of India belonging to various communities, tribes, castes or religions who solemnise their marriages ought not to be forced to struggle with issues arising due to conflicts in various personal laws, especially in relation to marriage and divorce", it added.

Citing the top court 1985 judgment, the court said more than three decades have passed since then and it is unclear as to what steps have been taken for implementation of UCC.