Delhi Govt Signs Deal With IB to Assist Schools Under DBSE

The Delhi government on Wednesday, 11 August, signed an agreement with the International Baccalaureate (IB), which would be a partner in the newly set up Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE).

The International Baccalaureate (IB), formerly known as the International Baccalaureate Organization (IBO), is a non-profit foundation offering educational programmes, which is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

The IB will be a knowledge partner to DBSE, the first ever school board of Delhi set up on 19 March this year.