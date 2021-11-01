Chief Secy Assault Case: Court Issues Notices to Kejriwal, Sisodia, 9 Others

A Delhi court on Monday, 1 November, issued notices to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and others on a revision petition filed by former Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, in connection with a 2018 case of alleged assault on him.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel sought the responses of Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and nine others on the plea challenging an earlier order that discharged the politicians.

The court asked them to submit their responses in the further hearing in the case on 23 November.