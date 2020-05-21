Spike of 5,609 COVID-19 cases and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country on Thursday, 21 May, are at 1,12,359, including 63,624 active cases and 3,435 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Global coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases worldwide.Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on announced on Wednesday that domestic passenger flight operations will resume in calibrated manner from 25 May. He took to Twitter to say that SOP for passenger movement will be issued to airlines and airports by the ministry.Domestic flight operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from 25 May, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on WednesdayDelhi, Maharashtra, and Kerala were among states that announced Lockdown 4.0 guidelines on MondayFM Sitharaman gave a break-up of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package in the last tranche on SundaySpike of 5,609 COVID-19 cases and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,12,359, including 63,624 active cases and 3,435 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.“95 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Barabanki taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 124 including 122 active cases and 2 cured/discharged,” said District Magistrate Barabanki, reports ANI.“United States coronavirus deaths increased by 1,561 in 24 hours,” reports AFP news agency quoting the Johns Hopkins University tracker. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.