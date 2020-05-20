Highest ever spike of 5,611 COVID-19 cases and 140 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,06,750, including 61,149 active cases and 3,303 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, 20 May.The United States recorded more than 1,500 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, AFP news agency reported quoting the Johns Hopkins University tracker on Wednesday, 20 May.Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced 200 non-AC trains will run from 1 June every day as per the time table. Online booking for these to begin soon, he said. He also spoke about more 'Shramik Trains' from Tuesday night to help migrant workers.Earlier, a day after Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray spoke about ending coronavirus crisis before monsoon, the state government, on Tuesday, released a revised guideline for lockdown 4.0. The new advisory gives out relaxations for non-red zones.Globally, COVID-19 has infected over 48 lakh people, and killed more than 3.23 lakh as of Wednesday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University trackerDelhi, Maharashtra, and Kerala were among states that announced Lockdown 4.0 guidelines on MondayFM Sitharaman gave a break-up of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package in the last tranche on SundayIn Amritsar, public bus services resumes on select routes within Punjab with 50 percent occupancy, in the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown.Till now, there are total 2,002 COVID19 positive cases in the state.Highest ever spike of 5,611 COVID-19 cases and 140 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,06,750, including 61,149 active cases and 3,303 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.In Delhi, traffic congestion in Kalindi Kunj area near Delhi-Noida (Uttar Pradesh) border amid fourth phase of lockdown.United States recorded more than 1,500 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, AFP news agency reported quoting the Johns Hopkins University tracker on Wednesday. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.