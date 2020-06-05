With 9,851 new COVID-19 cases in 24-hours, India's case tally reaches 2,26,770, as per the Union Health Ministry. The death toll is at 6,348 with 273 new deaths. As many as 1,09,461 have recovered and 1,10,960 cases are active as of Friday, 5 June.The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the world rose to 66,01,349 on Friday, 5 June, according to Johns Hopkins University.Amid the reports of patients not being able to find beds in Delhi's COVID-19 hospitals, the Delhi government has issued new SOPs for these hospitals. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government says it will be the responsibility of the hospital to shift patients to another hospital if beds are not available. The hospital will also provide medical care to the patient till that time.Meanwhile. the Health Ministry issued the SOPs on preventive measures to be taken in hotels, shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship to contain the spread of COVID-19. This comes days ahead of the re-opening of these places on 8 June, as specified by the Home Ministry in its guidelines under Unlock 1.0.The Maharashtra government on Thursday allowed the inter-district movement of people without any restrictions in the Mumbai Metropolitan RegionDelhi government has announced a 7-day home quarantine for all arriving in the national capital by flights, trains or busesThe global coronavirus tally is more 6.6 million, with the death toll over 3.8 lakhAround 20 staff members of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them are asymptomatic and are doing well, the DMRC officials said, reported ANI.A woman gave birth to baby boy on board 'Shramik Special' from Lingampali in Telangana to Balangir in Odisha. The mother and the child have been shifted to a government hospital in Titlagarh – both are doing well.Total 43,86,376 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,43,661 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, says ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research).India reports 9,851 new COVID-19 cases and 273 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,26,770 including 1,10,960 active cases,1,09,462 cured/discharged/migrated and 6348 deaths, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Maharashtra on Thursday reported the highest number of deaths in a single day with 123 fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,710, as per state officials. As many as 2,933 new COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the tally in the state to 77,793.In a new SOP for COVID-19 hospital, the Delhi government says COVID-19 patients shall be brought to the triage area from the ambulance without asking for any details. This process must be completed in 15 minutes.The new rules also add that it will be the responsibility of the hospital to shift a patient to another hospital if beds are not available."Right now, there is no COVID-19 vaccine. As we work together to develop one, there's an important lesson we need to understand. A vaccine, by itself, isn't enough. We need global solidarity to ensure that every person, everywhere, will have access," ANI quotes UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as saying.Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says, "The state government has announced weekend shutdown in 11 districts to reduce the frequency of people coming out of their homes in June. It means people will be at their homes for full 8 days in the month of June," ANI reports. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.