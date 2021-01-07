Centre Rushes High-Level Team To Review COVID Situation in Kerala
Kerala has reported 5,615 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by 3,160 by Maharashtra and 1,021 by Chhattisgarh.
The Centre on Wednesday, 6 January, said that a high-level team has been deployed in Kerala to review the management of COVID-19 by the state government and to support the health authorities. The team will be headed by the National Centre for Disease Control Director, Dr S K Singh.
Kerala has been reporting a high number of coronavirus cases on a daily basis since the past few days. A total of 35,038 new cases were logged during the last seven days.
"As an ongoing effort to strengthen efforts of various state and UT governments for COVID management, the central government has been deputing Central teams from time-to-time to visit various states and UTs," the Health Ministry said.
These teams interact with the state and UT authorities and get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them, so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any.
(This story has been published in an arrangement with IANS.)
