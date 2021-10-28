Centre Directs All Union Ministries to Clear Air India's Dues Immediately

The Centre on Wednesday, 27 October, directed all Union ministries and departments to clear Air India's dues immediately.

An office memorandum from the Finance Ministry's Department of Expenditure said: "Recently, the Government of India has decided to disinvest Air India, and the process of disinvestment of Air India and Air India Express is ongoing."

"Air India has stopped extending credit facilities on account of purchase of air tickets. Therefore, all Ministries or Departments are directed to clear Air India's dues immediately," the memorandum said.