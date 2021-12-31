Saurav Ganguly Discharged from Hospital After Testing Negative for Omicron
According to doctors, Ganguli had mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is doing fine and will stay in home isolation.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was on Friday, 31 December, discharged from hospital in Kolkata after testing negative for the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron.
According to doctors, the former India captain had mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is doing fine and will stay in home isolation.
49-year-old Ganguly, who had undergone treatment for a heart condition earlier this year, was admitted to hospital on 28 December.
Ganguly had twice been admitted to the hospital in January this year after complaining of chest discomfort. He later underwent two angioplasty procedures.
Earlier, family sources were quoted as saying that the hospitalisation was a precautionary measure and there was no cause for alarm.
Ganguly is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. His brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested COVID-19 positive earlier this year.
