Arbaz Mulla’s Body to be Exhumed to Clinch DNA Link to Sri Ram Sene Men, Others

A source within the district administration of Belagavi, confirmed to The Quint that the exhumation will be done within a few days. The exact date of the exercise is not yet fixed. The exhumation will be overseen by an assistant commissioner of the revenue department, the source told The Quint.

The exercise will provide “scientific evidence”, the source hoped. Blood samples found from the spot of murder will be cross-matched with samples of Mulla’s DNA. Also, DNA samples from the van that belongs to Sri Ram Sene’s Belagavi unit, which was allegedly used for transporting Mulla before he was killed, will be cross-matched with the samples which are to be retrieved during the exhumation.

Apart from this, blood samples from articles which was found on the body, including clothing will be cross-matched, the source said.

The accused include, Kuthabuddhin Allahbaksh (36), Maruthi Prahlad (30), Manjunath Thukaram (25), Ganapathi Jnaneshwara (27), Prashant Kallappa (28 and Praveen Shankar (28 and Shridhar MahadevaDoni (30)

Meanwhile, Arbaz Mulla's family corroborated the district administration's version. "Enquiries were made about the possibility of exhuming the body. Officials are in touch with the mosque committee," said Sameer Parishwadi, the victim's cousin. The family, however, was not served any notice regarding the same.

The notice will be issued soon, the source said, as an order allowing the exhumation is already produced.