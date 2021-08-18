Afghanistan Crisis: Sedition Case Against Samajwadi Party MP for Lauding Taliban

Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Dr Shafiqur Rahman Barq has been booked for comparing Taliban occupation of Afghanistan with India's freedom struggle.



A case has been registered against the SP MP at the Sadar police station on a complaint lodged by Rajesh Singhal, regional vice president of BJP Western Uttar Pradesh, late on Tuesday, 17 August.

The charges against the MP include Sections 124A (Sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between groups) and 295A (outraging religious feelings).