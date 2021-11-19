Bengaluru: 3 Dead As SUV Jumps Divider, Rams Cab on Airport Road

The victims have been identified as Poornima Ravindra (57) and Lakshmi Ravindra (38). The identity of the cab driver is yet to ascertained.

Those who suffered injuries were in the SUV and were rushed to a private hospital and are said to be in a stable condition.

The SUV was moving towards Yelahanka when it jumped the divider on the road and rammed a cab which was going to the airport.

Meanwhile, a case of negligent driving has been registered against the SUV driver.

(With inputs from Deccan Herald)