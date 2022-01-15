Army Day 2022: PM Wishes Soldiers, Veterans, and Their Families
On the occasion of Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished soldiers, veterans and their families.
He tweeted on Saturday morning, “Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety.”
He added, “Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well.”
Army Day is celebrated in the country on 15 January every year to commemorate Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa's take over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, from General Francis Bucher who was the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on 15 January 1949. This is the country’s 74th Army Day.
On Saturday, General MM Naravane, Admiral R Hari Kumar Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari laid wreaths ‘in the memory of bravehearts’ at National War Museum.
According to an NDTV report, Army Chief General MM Naravane said on Friday that the Indian Army stands firm to counter any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo along the country's borders and that the country's desire for peace stems from our strength and should not be mistaken otherwise.
He said in his speech that perceptions and disputes can be resolved best through established norms that are based on the principle of equal and mutual security.
He added, "our desire for peace and tranquility is born out of our inherent strength. It should not be mistaken otherwise.”
