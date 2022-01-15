Army Day 2022: PM Wishes Soldiers, Veterans, and Their Families

He added, “Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well.”

Army Day is celebrated in the country on 15 January every year to commemorate Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa's take over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, from General Francis Bucher who was the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on 15 January 1949. This is the country’s 74th Army Day.

On Saturday, General MM Naravane, Admiral R Hari Kumar Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari laid wreaths ‘in the memory of bravehearts’ at National War Museum.