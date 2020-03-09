All Who Came in Contact With Infected People Quarantined: Kejriwal
Delhi CM Kejriwal said all those who came in contact with the infected people have been quarantined.
Delhi CM Kejriwal said all those who came in contact with the infected people have been quarantined.(Photo: PTI)

All Who Came in Contact With Infected People Quarantined: Kejriwal

PTI
News

As the fourth case of coronavirus was confirmed in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 9 March, said the Centre and the Delhi government are working in close coordination to check the spread of the disease and all those who came in contact with the infected people have been quarantined.

After a review meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the preparedness for COVID-19, the chief minister told reporters that people arriving from foreign countries are being screened at airports.

Also Read : Coronavirus Outbreak in India: 3-Year-Old Tests Positive in Kerala

Loading...

A campaign will be run to make people aware about preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease, Kejriwal said.

The meeting was also attended by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, municipal mayors and officials of the Delhi government.

“We have successfully been able to contain the spread of coronavirus because both the governments are working in a coordinated manner. People are also very alert and are cooperating with us to a large extent.”
Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 43 on Monday with four people, one each from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kerala, testing positive, Health Ministry officials said on Monday.

The chief minister said that most of the coronavirus cases have so far been from those who have travelled back from other countries.

“All the people who came in contact with the infected people have been identified and quarantined, which has contained the outbreak of the virus.”
Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Airport authorities have been directed to conduct thermal screening of the passengers and those from Delhi are also being monitored consistently for 14 days for any symptoms, he added.

Also Read : CBSE Allows Students to Carry Masks, Sanitiser to Boards Exams

The chief minister warned against hoarding of masks and hand sanitizers amid rising demand due to the coronavirus scare.

He reiterated that people who are not suffering from any respiratory issues are not required to wear masks.

“Only those with respiratory diseases, infected patients, or those who came in contact with infected people are required to wear masks. Hand sanitizers are also not needed. Washing hands with regular soap and water for 20 seconds is enough.”
Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

He urged people to avoid mass gatherings in the wake of coronavirus.

“I will not celebrate Holi this year due to coronavirus and the riots that happened in Delhi recently. I want to wish everyone Happy Holi. I would like to appeal to all the people to stay away from crowded places.”
Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our News section for more stories.

    Loading...