All Who Came in Contact With Infected People Quarantined: Kejriwal
As the fourth case of coronavirus was confirmed in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 9 March, said the Centre and the Delhi government are working in close coordination to check the spread of the disease and all those who came in contact with the infected people have been quarantined.
After a review meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the preparedness for COVID-19, the chief minister told reporters that people arriving from foreign countries are being screened at airports.
A campaign will be run to make people aware about preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease, Kejriwal said.
The meeting was also attended by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, municipal mayors and officials of the Delhi government.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 43 on Monday with four people, one each from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kerala, testing positive, Health Ministry officials said on Monday.
The chief minister said that most of the coronavirus cases have so far been from those who have travelled back from other countries.
Airport authorities have been directed to conduct thermal screening of the passengers and those from Delhi are also being monitored consistently for 14 days for any symptoms, he added.
The chief minister warned against hoarding of masks and hand sanitizers amid rising demand due to the coronavirus scare.
He reiterated that people who are not suffering from any respiratory issues are not required to wear masks.
He urged people to avoid mass gatherings in the wake of coronavirus.
