All Who Came in Contact With Infected People Quarantined: Kejriwal

As the fourth case of coronavirus was confirmed in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 9 March, said the Centre and the Delhi government are working in close coordination to check the spread of the disease and all those who came in contact with the infected people have been quarantined.

After a review meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the preparedness for COVID-19, the chief minister told reporters that people arriving from foreign countries are being screened at airports.