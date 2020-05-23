The Odisha government has decided to allow home delivery of liquor from Sunday, 24 May. However, alcohol purchased in this manner will cost a bit higher than the maximum retail price, as the state government has introduced a ‘special COVID fee’ on sale of liquor."The government has allowed home delivery of liquor by the existing on and off shop licensees of IMFL and beer situated in areas other than the containment zones and shopping malls with effect from 24 May," said a statement released by the state Excise Department.However, no excise licensees have been allowed to sell liquor on their premises as yet.The state government has amended the relevant provisions under the Odisha Excise Rules, 2017. A ‘special COVID fee’ has been introduced by amending the relevant rules and the MRPs of all foreign liquor and beer has been hiked by 50 percent.Swiggy, Zomato Begin Home Delivery of Liquor in JharkhandThe additional revenue will be utilised in the treatment of COVID-19 patients and other related activities, said the statement.Home delivery of liquor can be taken up by retailers directly and also through reputed food aggregators, standard technology platforms, delivery service providers etc. acting as retail aggregators.The liquor shop licensees will prominently display their phone/mobile/WhatsApp no./email id/UPI details for receiving the orders and facilitating digital payments outside their shops.The website of the Odisha State Beverage Corporation (OSBC) will also display the district-wise list of liquor shops licensees along with their details. The product-wise latest MRPs will also be displayed on the website.The orders for home delivery of liquor can be received by the retailers over phone or through SMS, WhatsApp, email etc., the statement said.The food aggregators, standard technology platforms, delivery service providers acting as retail aggregators for the purpose of home delivery of liquor can be engaged by retailers only after obtaining a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Excise Commissioner for this purpose.No extra charge beyond the notified MRP plus delivery charges (as notified by Excise Commissioner) shall be collected from the consumers.The normal timing for such home delivery would be between 7 am and 6 pm, and orders are expected to be delivered within six hours. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.