A Brief History of US Presidents Who Snubbed Their Successors  

Jefferson, in turn, did not attend the funeral of George Washington on 18 December, 1799, and in 1829 John Quincy Adams – another one-term-only president, like his father – stayed clear of Andrew Jackson’s inauguration .

In the years before the Civil War, breaches in etiquette took a dramatic turn . On 22 May 1856, U.S. Rep. Preston Brooks of South Carolina, a Democrat, beat Republican Sen. Charles Sumner with a walking cane. The scene took place on the floor of the US Senate. Brooks was “outraged” by an anti-slavery speech Sumner had given a few days earlier. He stopped short of killing his enemy only because the cane unexpectedly broke.

The floor of the US House of Representatives held ominous scenes as well. On 6 February, 1858, at nearly 2 am, as members were discussing the admission of the Kansas Territory into the Union, South Carolina Democrat Laurence Keitt and Pennsylvania Republican Galusha Grow exchanged volleys of insults, arguing over whether Kansas would be a free or a slave state.