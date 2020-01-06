19-Year-Old Woman Killed By Stalker in Thiruvananthapuram

A woman was killed by her stalker, who then took his own life in Karakkonam of Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Ashika (19), who was doing a beautician course and Anu (20) who had allegedly been stalking her for a while.

Anu reportedly barged into Ashika's house, attacked her and then slit her throat. Ashika's grandparents who were present at the house during the attack, rushed to her room after she screamed and saw both of them lying in a pool of blood. After maiming Ashika, Anu had slit his own throat.

Though they were rushed to Karakonam Medical College hospital, Ashika died on the way. Anu was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for better treatment but died after reaching there.