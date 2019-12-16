Which India Do You Want – With Gandhi’s Lathi or Delhi Police’s?
Make your choice, India.
Make your choice, India.(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

Aroop MishraMeghnad Bose
Which India do you want?

The one with Gandhi’s lathi of non-violence, or the one with Delhi Police’s lathis of violence?

Which India do you want?

The one whose independence was won by non-violent protest, or the one where such protests are deemed “anti-national”?

Personnel of the Delhi Police beat up a protester on 15 December.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Tell me, will you, which India do you want?

