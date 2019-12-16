Which India Do You Want – With Gandhi’s Lathi or Delhi Police’s?
Which India do you want?
The one with Gandhi’s lathi of non-violence, or the one with Delhi Police’s lathis of violence?
Which India do you want?
The one whose independence was won by non-violent protest, or the one where such protests are deemed “anti-national”?
