Shahi Korma: Lucknowi Cuisine For Your Nawabi Dawat
Follow these steps to make your family-favourite chicken with a touch of royalty.
The Hindi Cinema already gave us the essence of Mughal's royalty by recreating their era on big screen. But what's exciting than recreating the most important dish from the menu of their Shahi-Dawat.
Shahi Korma, quintessentially from Lucknow is cooked with ample of ingredients. And as the name suggests, the dish is undoubtedly rich and royal in every bite.
INGREDIENTS
500-700gm Chicken
Bowl of onion
Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder
Turmeric Powder
Cumin Powder
Salt
Garam Masala
Green Chillies
Cinnamon
Cloves
Small Cardamom
2 Bay Leaves
Desiccated coconut
Curd
Mustard Oil
Ghee
Paste of 5-6 Almonds, Melon Seeds and Poppy Seeds
How To Cook:
Add Mustard oil
Add Chopped Onions
Add Salt to caramelise
Fry the onions till they turn brown
Then add Ghee, 2 Bay leaves, Cloves, Cinnamon, 2 Big Black Cardamoms, Small Cardamoms and Chicken Pieces.
Cook it on high flame for 7-10 minutes.
Add desiccated coconut and mix it well.
Let it simmer for 30 minutes and then add the paste of dry fruits.
Sauté on low flame for 3-4 minutes.
Add fried onion paste and cook it for 5 minutes
Sprinkle some Garam masala and cook it for a minute.
Tune in to your favourite Ghazal and enjoy this royal dish.
Now flaunt your culinary skills to the world!
