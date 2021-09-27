ADVERTISEMENT

Makhmali Malai Kofta: Paneer Fried Balls in Creamy Curry

Follow this easy guide to make perfect round kofta and flavourful curry.

Zijah Sherwani
Published
What The Food
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Perfect kofta balls in spicy gravy.</p></div>
i

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Camera: Zijah Sherwani


Malai Kofta is much-loved and extremely popular North Indian creamy curry. Deep-fried Paneer Kofta, simmered in curry, is usually a favourite dish of many vegetarians and a must-order in restaurants. But why to order from a restaurant when you can easily prepare it at home?

Ingredients

  1. Oil

  2. Bay leaves

  3. Cinnamon stick

  4. Green cardamoms

  5. Onions

  6. Salt

  7. Coriander powder

  8. Red chilli powder

  9. Turmeric powder

  10. Tomatoes

  11. Cashew nuts

  12. Khoya

  13. Paneer

  14. Corn flour

  15. Garam masala

  16. Chopped green chillies

  17. Coriander

  18. Cream/malai

  19. Kasuri methi

How To Cook:

To make the paste:

  • Heat 1 tbsp oil

  • Add 3 bay leaves

  • Add 1 cinnamon stick and 3 green cardamoms

  • Add 2 onions and sauté it well

  • Add salt and 1 tsp coriander powder

  • Add 1/2 tsp red chilli powder and a pinch of turmeric to enhance the colour

  • Add 1/2 kg tomatoes

  • Add 40 g cashew nuts

  • Let it cool when tomatoes get soft

  • Remove the bay leaves and grind into a paste for the gravy

To make the koftas:

  • Grate khoya and paneer

  • In 250 g paneer, add 50 g khoya.

  • Then add 2 tsp corn flour, 1 tsp salt,1/2 tsp garam masala, 3 chopped green chillies and some coriander

  • Hand-mix to make the dough

Tips: Use fresh paneer to make the perfect round koftas and 2 tsp corn flour is enough to bind them well.

  • Heat the oil and fry the koftas on medium flame and make sure to keep them slightly apart

  • Turn them over carefully

  • Take them out when golden brown

Adding koftas in the gravy

  • Sauté the paste in 1tbsp Oil

  • Add 1/2 tsp Salt

  • Add 50 g khoya and a cup of fresh cream/malai

  • Cover with a lid for 2-3 minutes

  • Add 1/2 spoon garam masala

  • Add 1/2 tsp kasuri methi

  • Add koftas in the gravy

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Malai kofta.</p></div>

Serve these kofta balls dipped in gravy with paratha, naan or jeera rice for your perfect dinner.

