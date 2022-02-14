ADVERTISEMENT

Recipe | Kashmiri Dum Without Onion And Garlic

Savour the flavours of Kashmir with this easy to cook recipe.

Aloo is a staple for all of us but we all bored of the regular aloo sabzi. To get you rid of this boredom and give a twist to Aloo Sabzi, we bring you an authentic recipe from households in Kashmir. Prepared using baby potatoes and simmered in spicy gravy, this dish is perfect for your weeknight meal.

Ingredients

  • Baby potatoes

  • Turmeric powder

  • Red chilli powder

  • Fennel powder

  • Dry ginger

  • Bay leaves

  • Cloves

  • Black and green cardamoms

  • Hing

  • Curd

The Recipe:

  • Pressure cook baby potatoes for 1 whistle.

  • Marinate them using salt, turmeric powder and red chilli powder.

  • Deep fry potatoes in mustard oil till they turn golden-brown.

To make the Gravy Masala

  1. Whisk curd to avoid lumps.

  2. Add hing, turmeric powder, Kashmiri red chilli, dry ginger powder and fennel powder.

  3. Mix it well.

  4. Add 2 bay leaves, 4 cloves, 1 black cardamom and 3 cardamoms in oil.

  5. Sauté for one minute.

  6. Add hing and the curd paste.

  7. Stir well and cook for 2-3 minutes.

  8. Add fried potatoes when the curry comes to boil and let it cook 3-4 minutes.

Kashmiri Dum Aloo is ready, serve with parathas.

