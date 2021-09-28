Pancakes : A Plate Full of Happiness
Learn to make the fluffiest pancakes from scratch.
Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
What's the best pancake topping? More pancakes!
Absolutely. And what's better than whipping up these pancakes on your weekend morning with easy-to-bake recipe? Radhika Khandelwal's recipe for the fluffiest pancakes and hazelnut-chocolate spread is going to be your reason to get out of bed on weekend and treat yourself with some delicious, yet fancy looking breakfast.
Ingredients
Hazelnuts
Cocoa powder
Vegetable oil
Melted chocolate
Salt
Flour
Sugar
Baking soda
Vanilla
Egg
Butter milk
How To Cook:
To prepare pancakes
Add sugar to the flour
Add baking soda and whisk it
Pour some butter milk and add an egg
Add vanilla and whisk the batter until smooth
Drop the batter and cook until the edges are dry
Flip over and let it cook.
To make hazelnut spread
Roast the hazelnuts to release oil
Grind the hazelnuts
Add cocoa powder
Add melted chocolate
Add some salt
Add vegetable oil
Blend them together
Spread the paste on pancakes and top it with seasonal fruits.
Now, put the best thing into the pancakes – your teeth, and have a nice stack of Hazelnut Chocolate Pancakes.
Now flaunt your culinary skills to the world!
Shoot and share your drool-worthy recipe at neon@thequint.com or WhatsApp at 9999008335 and get featured on Quint Neon.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.