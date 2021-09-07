Churma Recipe: Here’s How To Make Neeraj Chopra’s Favourite Cheat Meal!

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya & Athar Rather Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Post the Olympic season, many of us have watched and re-watched the winning moment of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and his candid interviews. His historic throw at the Tokyo Olympics, which won him the gold medal, was a historic one that was applauded by the entire country.

Abhigya Shashi, one such fan girl celebrated his win by making Neeraj Chopra's favourite cheat meal, the traditional homemade Churma. Here's how you can make it: